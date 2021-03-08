Lympo Market Capitalization Achieves $11.87 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Lympo has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $277,214.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lympo token can now be bought for about $0.0144 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $405.94 or 0.00796199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00060954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00030084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

LYM is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO.

Buying and Selling Lympo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars.

