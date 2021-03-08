Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 1,836 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE PPG opened at $142.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Laurentian raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.