Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 8,475 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 86,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 200.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBHS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.53.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $85.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

