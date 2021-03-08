Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 395,200 Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 395,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VVV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.24. Valvoline Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

