Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $11.70 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,603 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 87,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after buying an additional 1,890,167 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 41.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 84.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 11,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

FAST opened at $45.18 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

