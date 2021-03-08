Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on D. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $69.86 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,493.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.