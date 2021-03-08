Mackenzie Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 764,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529,000 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $11,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPY. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3,572.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,250,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,091,000 after buying an additional 1,216,166 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 103.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 575,636 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the third quarter worth about $3,252,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 9.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,931,000 after buying an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPY opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.52. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Brookfield Property Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

