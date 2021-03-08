Macquarie Upgrades Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) to “Outperform”

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCL. Truist upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $26.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $29.59.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,179 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth $90,972,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,563,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

