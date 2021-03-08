Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN stock opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 1.42. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $38.15.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 15.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.