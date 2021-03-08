MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT Raised to $5.00

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.70.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. MannKind has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $907.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in MannKind by 13.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes.

