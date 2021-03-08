Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,489 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.6% of Marathon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 96,414 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 63,128 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 62,027 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,183,000 after buying an additional 46,492 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 43,733 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 32,541 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 276.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 528.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 38,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 32,626 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Cascend Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $121.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.16. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.