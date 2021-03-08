Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $40.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.11.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $18,467,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $7,444,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,946,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

