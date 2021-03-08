Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director Sells $397,974.64 in Stock

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Director George M. Marcus sold 10,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $397,974.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,676.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MMI opened at $34.90 on Monday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after buying an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

