MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.05

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.05 and last traded at $51.29, with a volume of 16273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HZO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.76 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 9,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $330,556.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 352,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,353,267.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,331 shares of company stock worth $3,000,191 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $1,601,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 20,248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the third quarter worth about $745,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

