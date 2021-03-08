Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 68.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,026,516 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $65,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

VAC stock opened at $178.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $179.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

