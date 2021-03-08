Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $181.62

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $181.62 and last traded at $179.65, with a volume of 530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.22.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total value of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

