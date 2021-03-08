Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) (TSE:MRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has C$18.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$22.00.

MRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) stock opened at C$13.70 on Friday. Martinrea International Inc. has a one year low of C$5.64 and a one year high of C$16.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.09.

Martinrea International Inc. (MRE.TO) Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

