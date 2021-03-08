Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Shares of MRVL opened at $41.79 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $576,042.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 179,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,104,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,761,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,360,000 after buying an additional 236,078 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

