Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 483,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $42,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,408 shares of company stock valued at $652,083. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MXIM opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

