Mdex Achieves Market Cap of $339.57 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Mdex has a total market capitalization of $339.57 million and $283.99 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $4.46 or 0.00008634 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.05 or 0.00457076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.40 or 0.00066616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00075925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00079746 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00049055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.57 or 0.00458088 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech.

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

