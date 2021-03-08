Medifast (NYSE:MED) PT Raised to $302.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $239.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Medifast from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

MED opened at $243.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.34. Medifast has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $279.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 133 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.99 per share, with a total value of $32,051.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

