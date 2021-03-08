Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) PT Raised to GBX 480

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) (LON:MGGT) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 335.55 ($4.38).

MGGT stock traded up GBX 21.40 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 441.20 ($5.76). 2,151,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,196. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 364.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Meggitt PLC has a one year low of GBX 196.15 ($2.56) and a one year high of GBX 492.40 ($6.43).

Meggitt PLC (MGGT.L) Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

