Membrana Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week (MBN)

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Membrana has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. Membrana has a total market cap of $1.73 million and $128,491.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Membrana coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00058885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.08 or 0.00801665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00029299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00041945 BTC.

Membrana Profile

Membrana (CRYPTO:MBN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 606,054,373 coins and its circulating supply is 355,497,566 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io. Membrana’s official message board is medium.com/@membrana.

Buying and Selling Membrana

