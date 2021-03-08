Merculet Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 8th. Merculet has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $272,495.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Merculet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.66 or 0.00462743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00067286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00076158 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.82 or 0.00081190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00050567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $226.65 or 0.00450797 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,302,164,436 tokens. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Merculet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Merculet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.