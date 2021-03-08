Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Mercury NZ Limited (ASX:MCY) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0629 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Mercury NZ’s previous interim dividend of $0.06.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About Mercury NZ

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity and related activities in New Zealand. The company operates through Generation/Wholesale, Retail, and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

