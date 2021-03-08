Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,596 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,234,432 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,669,109,000 after buying an additional 1,231,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after buying an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after buying an additional 810,676 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,937,785 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,610,443,000 after buying an additional 2,427,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,706,713 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,141,183,000 after buying an additional 195,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.60 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $246.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.78 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

