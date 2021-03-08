Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lifted by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,621,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 394,134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $87,663,000 after buying an additional 114,841 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 215,991 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,041,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

MSFT opened at $231.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

