Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires 189 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,007,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 155,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after buying an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 898,140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $68.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.92. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.61 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

