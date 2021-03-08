Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 176 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $79.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

