Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Invests $273,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $24,925,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,933,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $125.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.50 and its 200 day moving average is $111.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.68 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

