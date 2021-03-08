Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 428 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL opened at $117.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.92. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.