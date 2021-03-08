Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Trims Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in NIO by 1,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.54.

NIO stock opened at $38.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.81. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

