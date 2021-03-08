Mizuho Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Neutral

Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $62.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

O stock opened at $59.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

