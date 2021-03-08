Mizuho Lowers VEREIT (NYSE:VER) to Equal Weight

Mizuho lowered shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from a buy rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $39.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VEREIT from $33.75 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of VER stock opened at $37.81 on Thursday. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 44.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

