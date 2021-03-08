Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Major Shareholder Buys $798,239.42 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 38,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $798,239.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00.

On Friday, January 29th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $6,778,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 600 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $12,300.00.

On Friday, January 15th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 300 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,982.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 172,954 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50.

On Monday, January 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47.

Shares of MWK traded up $2.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. 1,294,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,359. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The stock has a market cap of $791.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,605,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

