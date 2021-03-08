Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Major Shareholder Purchases $3,502,318.50 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 172,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,502,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

9830 Macarthur Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $160,850.00.

On Friday, January 29th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 288,460 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $6,778,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 600 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $12,300.00.

On Friday, January 15th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 300 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $5,982.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 38,806 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $798,239.42.

On Monday, January 4th, 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 62,281 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $1,050,680.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,294,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,359. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $791.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MWK shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti raised Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.