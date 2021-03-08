MonaCoin Trading Up 3.9% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $127.61 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.94 or 0.00003780 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,354.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,769.85 or 0.03446360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.07 or 0.00364280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $519.95 or 0.01012473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $215.25 or 0.00419143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.25 or 0.00358790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00247410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00022343 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

