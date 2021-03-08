Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $47,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR opened at $332.91 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.12 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.71 and a 200-day moving average of $325.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,450,849.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.