Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR opened at $332.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $325.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 79.05%.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,254,945.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

