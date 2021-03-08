Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $115.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Monster Beverage to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $50.06 and a 1 year high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

