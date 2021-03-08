Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.93% of Culp worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Culp by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 189,251 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,225,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its position in Culp by 201.5% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 70,236 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Culp during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Culp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Culp alerts:

In other news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CULP opened at $15.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $195.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.23. Culp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 209.52%.

CULP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.