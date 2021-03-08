Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.10 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,861,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 369.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,533 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,826,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 471,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,501,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,718,000 after purchasing an additional 506,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.