Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $206.92 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $117.06 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.81 and a 200 day moving average of $164.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.29%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.