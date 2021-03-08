Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,179,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $863,962,000 after buying an additional 1,039,466 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,669,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 274,033 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 243,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,679,000 after purchasing an additional 219,955 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $142.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.25. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

