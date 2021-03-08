Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.35.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $446.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $175.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

