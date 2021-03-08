Morgan Stanley Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $326.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $311.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

ARGX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.65.

argenx stock traded up $7.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.77. 5,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,807. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $332.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.59. argenx has a 52-week low of $103.75 and a 52-week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). As a group, research analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,165,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of argenx by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in argenx by 9.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 123.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 42,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in argenx by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,094,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

