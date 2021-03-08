Morgan Stanley Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $290.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.60 on Friday. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after buying an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its holdings in Microsoft by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

