Morgan Stanley Increases Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Price Target to $38.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PLTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

Get Playtika alerts:

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20. Playtika has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

In other news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.