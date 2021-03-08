Morgan Stanley Increases Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $95.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHAK. MKM Partners increased their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.32.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $112.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $59,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,186.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,965 shares of company stock worth $46,949,916. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Shake Shack by 74.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Shake Shack by 30.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Shake Shack by 271.4% in the third quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

