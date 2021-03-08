Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRH. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CRH to a hold rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.37.

CRH stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $17.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,093,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,576,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 108,199 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 23.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

